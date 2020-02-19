CYMMA offers women balance and success

Martin C. Barry

Certified trainer Nathalie Godin is continuing her quest to offer cross-disciplinary workouts to women 30-55 years of age in cardio, yoga, meditation, motivation and nutrition.

A condensed session of her method tailored to the needs of women held at the Sportium sporting goods store at the Centre Laval on Jan. 16 was the third event organized by Godin since she began offering her services in October 2018.

Session in March

“The good news is that we’re going to be doing this all over again sometime in March,” she said in an interview with Newsfirst Multimedia, while noting that the date has been tentatively set for March 19.

Godin said management at the Laval Sportium store was pleased to have been given the opportunity to host her latest workout session and that they hoped to welcome the women’s workout group back in March.

Learning CYMMA

For an hour during the most recent training session, Godin introduced the participants to her cross-disciplinary method, known as CYMMA, an abbreviation for Cardio, Yoga, Meditation, Motivation and Alimentation (nutrition).

Godin was the founder of the Godrunners running group in November 2013. Having completed several grueling running challenges herself, including the 93-kilometre Montréal/New-York relay event, she wanted to share some of the secrets to her success with others.

A cross-discipline

Godin has trained more than 100 women in techniques to allow them to complete running challenges, ranging from 5-kilometre events all the way to half-marathons.

For CYMMA, she expanded on her techniques to include yoga as a means for women to avoid self-injuries, while being able to stay in top shape. At the same time, Godin decided to include comprehensive information on proper nutrition, meditation and how to become fully motivated.

“The goal is to inspire as many women as possible to integrate the five CYMMA elements into their activities, which will in turn bring balance into their lives,” she said.

Achieving balance

During full-length CYMMA sessions, a group of women do 45 minutes of walking on an outdoor course, followed by 45 minutes of yoga, 15 minutes of meditation, a session on proper nutrition, and conclude with an inspirational and motivational talk.

While many participants are from Montreal, Laval and the North Shore, some women who have attended have come from all over Quebec, including Shawinigan and Trois-Rivières. She also has more than 10,000 followers on her Facebook page.

Godin hopes to eventually hold CYMMA training sessions in Quebec City and Sherbrooke. As well, she would like to make training available to employers who could offer it to interested employees.

Session set for May 16

Godin plans to hold a three-hour seminar on the CYMMA method at the Parc Rivière-des-Mille-Îles on Sainte-Rose Blvd. in Laval on May 16 from 9 am to 12 noon. She expects to receive up to 80 participants.

The venue is especially beautiful, as it features outdoor pathways through woods alongside the picturesque Mille Îles River. Additional information is available at www.nathaliegodin.com, as well as on Facebook: @nathaliegodincymma, and Instagram: @nathaliegodin_cymma.