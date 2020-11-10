CSSL school in L-D-R closed by COVID-19 outbreak

The Centre de services scolaire de Laval’s École primaire Marcel-Vaillancourt in Laval’s Laval-des-Rapides sector is closing its doors for two weeks because of an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

According to a statement issued by the CSSL, the school is dealing with at least 20 cases of COVID-19 spread over three student units.

The CSSL says public health officials in Laval isolated 115 students (20 per cent of the school population), following which the decision was made to close the school until November 20.

Beginning on Wednesday, classes are being taught at home in distance-learning mode.

The CSSL says that parents of infected students have been told they must now undergo a period of isolation, while other students and staff must get tested for possible COVID-19 infection.

According to recent statistics, more than a quarter of current COVID-19 outbreaks are in schools across the province.