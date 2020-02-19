CS Etoiles de l’Est U12FD1 win ARS National Tournament

CS Etoiles de l’Est U12FD1 won an exciting game in the finals versus Academy OSU Ottawa with a score of 1-0 at this past weekend’s ARS National Tournament 2020! The team works hard on and off the field and it showed as they allowed all but 1 goal this tournament, scoring 10 goals in five games! Commitment and dedication to the technical program contribute tremendously to this group’s ongoing success and support from the parents, coaches and technical staff is something these athletes can count on.



Lead by their head coach Ahmed Khalfi, the athletes making up the roster of this awesome team of talented, hard working young soccer players, are Vanessa Abrigu, Maude Beaulac, Alexie Cypihot, Sofia Di Chiara, Amanda Di Santo, Hailey Di Spirito, Lily Fauteux, Zoe Ferri, Constandina Mia Koukis, Chloe Lucifero, Olivia Miranda, Simona Palmieri, Tatiana Ramirez Parisi, Chloe Scicchitano, Alessia Schiro and Isabella Zagakos.

Congratulations once again to all teams that participated in the tournament. The future is bright at CS Etoiles de l’Est, as the Club forges ahead with strategic and technical plans focused on the continued development of all its members.