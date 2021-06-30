Crash on Industriel Blvd. sends two to hospital

The Laval Police have opened an investigation into a car crash early last week that sent two people, both in their early 20s, to hospital after their vehicle violently struck the side of a building on Industriel Blvd in central Laval.

According to the LPD, the two sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Their SUV had been travelling southward on Industriel Blvd. For reasons not yet understood, the vehicle suddenly jumped the median, crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the side of a building.

Although the vehicle caught fire following the collision, police say it was extinguished by firefighters who came to the scene, while the building itself sustained light damage. While the police say excessive speed was probably a factor leading to the collision, they have ruled out drugs or alcohol use as causes.

LPD seeks two suspects after Chomedey firearms incident

The Laval Police say they are seeking two suspects following a gunfire incident which took place in Chomedey on June 3.

The LPD is looking for Leslie Fosu, 19, and Jeremy Kahilu, 21, who are alleged to have fired shots from handguns at a vehicle in a restaurant parking lot.

Fosu is 5’11” tall and weighs 177 pounds, while Kahilu is 5’11” tall and weighs 155 pounds. Arrest warrants were issued for both of them. They face charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and pointing and firing a firearm.

In a press release, the LPD says Fosu and Kahilu pointed a handgun and fired more than one shot towards the other vehicle in which there were passengers at the time, although no one was injured.

The LPD has issued a warning that Fosu and Kahilu are considered dangerous as they are armed and only police officers should intervene.

Anyone who thinks they have information on the pair is asked to call the LPD’s special Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911. The file number is LVL 210603075.

As an aside, the LPD notes that it recently launched Projet Paradoxe following a noted increase in violence in Laval involving firearms. As a result, the force says residents can expect to see more police presence in places throughout Laval, such as parks and areas where there are businesses.

Laval election candidate rescues distressed plane pilot

A former Laval mayoralty candidate and current candidate for a city council seat had a key role recently in the rescue of an aircraft pilot whose light plane crashed following a failed takeoff from the Rivière des Prairies.

After seeing the plane fail in an attempt to take off from the river’s waters just off Sainte-Dorothée last week, Lydia Aboulian jumped on her personal watercraft and headed out towards the distressed aircraft.

Before heading out, Aboulian could see that the pilot didn’t seem to be getting out as the plane was sinking in the powerful current.

As she approached, she spotted the 73-year-old pilot, identified as Bernard Cardinald, partly submerged in the water.

After confirming that there was no one else aboard the sinking plane, she helped him out of the water and took him ashore. A Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation has been launched into the accident.