COVID preventive measures taken at École secondaire Saint-Maxime

Although there are 21 potential cases of COVID-19 within six class bubbles at École secondaire Saint-Maxime on Lévesque Blvd. West in Chomedey, the Centre de services scolaires de Laval has decided not to close the school at least for now.

The educational services centre says additional measures are being taken at the school and parents were informed of the situation on Tuesday.

École secondaire Saint-Maxime on Lévesque Blvd. West in Chomedey remains open, despite an apprehended outbreak of COVID-19.

“Considering this situation, the management at Saint-Maxime school and the Centre de services scolaires de Laval, in conjunction with the public health office and the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval have taken the decision to proceed with the withdrawal of seven more groups of students in Secondary 5,” the CSSL said in a letter to Saint-Maxime parents.

“These preventive withdrawals are in addition to those already in isolation,” the statement continues. “The targeted groups will therefore be in preventive withdrawal from Wednesday Oct. 7 to Tuesday Oct. 13 inclusively and will receive distance learning. All parents of the concerned students have been advised.”

The CSSL said that even if certain groups are closed, the school remains open and continues to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“These additional preventive measures aim to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the school, while allowing optimized access to educational services,” they said.