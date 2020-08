The CISSS de Laval has announced that a COVID-19 testing clinic that was set up at the Cartier Arena is closing on Aug. 20.

Residents of Laval who still want to be tested for COVID-19 are being asked to go to the Pierre Creamer Arena at 1160 Pie-X Blvd. in Chomedey between 8 am and 7:30 pm.

The CISSS says that additional COVID-19 testing clinics will be announced soon. More information on COVID-19 testing can be found at the following web page: http://www.lavalensante.com/covid19/