COVID-19 outbreak at Notre Dame Blvd. retirement complex

The Journal de Montréal was reporting on Saturday that seven residents at a Notre Dame Blvd. seniors retirement complex had been diagnosed over the past week with COVID-19, leading to stricter enforcement of sanitary and distancing requirements.

According to Montreal daily, an asymptomatic employee is believed to be the source of the outbreak at the complex, which has several residential towers.

Management at the complex maintains that systematic procedures for tracking and safeguarding against the COVID-19 virus led to the discovery of the infected employee, and subsequently to everyone else who came into contact with that person.

There’s been an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Boisé Notre Dame senior citizens’ retirement complex on Notre Dame Blvd. in Laval.

According to the Journal, four of those who were found to have caught the virus have now been hospitalized, while three others are in isolation in their apartments.

Management at Boisé Notre Dame is asking all visitors to wear face masks in common areas of the buildings, as well as in private apartments. The same is being asked of Boisé Notre Dame residents when they go out on visits with family or friends.

In the meantime, the CISSS de Laval is said to be monitoring the situation at Boisé Notre Dame very closely.