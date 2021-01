An outbreak of COVID-19 at CHSLD Idola-Saint-Jean has resulted in 10 deaths, with 70 residents and workers testing positive for the coronavirus.

The CISSS de Laval says no visits to the CHSLD on Cartier Blvd. in Pont-Viau are being allowed until Jan. 23, with the exception of visits to those in the last stages of dying.

CHSLD Idola-Saint-Jean had an outbreak of COVID-19 in September last year, although it was contained and there were relatively few serious casualties.