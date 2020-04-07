COVID-19 numbers for Laval up to April 6

[dfp_ads id=6022]

The CISSS de Laval confirms that there had been 21 deaths from COVID-19 up to the early afternoon of April 6.

As well, 712 infection cases have been confirmed, along with 33 hospitalizations, of which seven cases are in intensive care, and 87 CISSS de Laval workers are among those who are infected.

The greatest number of infections is in Chomedey, where there are 131 such cases. This is followed by Duvernay/Saint-François/Saint-Vincent-de-Paul (111), Pont-Viau/Renaud/Laval-des-Rapides (99), Vimont/Auteuil (95), Sainte-Dorothée/Laval-Ouest/Îles-de-Laval/Fabreville-Ouest (94) and Fabreville-Est/Sainte-Rose (85).