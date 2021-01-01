Saturday, January 2, 2021
Health

COVID-19 infects six Cité de la Santé emergency room staff

Three emergency room physicians are listed as being among six employees at Laval's Cité de la Santé who have come down with COVID-19 over...
Home Health
HealthMedical

COVID-19 infects six Cité de la Santé emergency room staff

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
The emergency room staff at Laval's Cité de la Santé hospital has seen a surge over the past week of COVID-19 infections.

Three emergency room physicians are listed as being among six employees at Laval’s Cité de la Santé who have come down with COVID-19 over the past week, according to a union representing hospital workers.

Although the hospital’s staff of emergency room doctors has been reduced to 27 by the COVID infections, patients are in no immediate danger, but that could change if the situation were to deteriorate, a spokesman for the Syndicat des infirmières, inhalothérapeutes et infirmières auxiliaires de Laval (SIIIAL-CSQ) said on Jan. 1.

According to CISSS de Laval spokesperson Geneviève Goudreault, COVID testing of employees, which had been taking place once weekly, is being increased to three times a week for the next seven days.

She said that only Cité de la Santé’s emergency department had been affected so far by the surge in COVID-19 infections.

Previous articleVimont recycling dump fire finally under control
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

Vimont recycling dump fire finally under control

Pie-IX Bridge to shut from Jan. 3-11 for steel work

Laval Police seek missing 16-year-old girl