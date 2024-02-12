Convicted killer and father found dead in Laval-des-Rapides apartment

A Laval Police Dept. spokesperson confirmed last week that two deaths reported at a Laval-des-Rapides apartment were a homicide followed by a suicide and that the victims were a father and a son, the latter having received a life sentence for murder more than two decades ago.

A police source confirmed to media that one one of the deceased, a 43-year-old man, was Richard Germain, while the other was his 67-year-old father, Pierre.

The bodies were discovered after the LPD received a request from their counterparts in the City of Montreal on the morning of Feb. 7 to conduct a wellness check on a resident on rue d’Orly in Pont-Viau.

Richard Germain received a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Chrystelle Lavigne-Gagnon, a 15-year-old girl. Richard Germain was granted full parole in June 2022.

Lavigne-Gagnon died after being stabbed repeatedly in August 2000 after being in a brief relationship with Germain.

Germain had previously been charged with eight counts of uttering threats toward the girl.

A Parole Board of Canada report stated that Germain “grew up in an unhealthy family environment steeped in violence.”