Construction starts on Laval’s Firehall Six

Laval-Ouest will have modern, new facility by next fall

Last week, Mayor Marc Demers joined Laval city councillor and executive-committee member Sandra Desmeules as well as fire department head René Daigneault for a ceremony marking the official start of construction of the new firehall to be built at 5580 Dagenais Blvd. West in Laval-Ouest.

The City of Laval is hoping that Firehall Six will obtain a LEED Gold certification for environmentally-sustainable design and construction.

As well, according to the city, the building will be constructed in conformity with provincial requirements in the revised 2015-2019 fire safety plan to have 10 firefighters at the scene of a blaze within 10 minutes of a call in 90 per cent of interventions.

The new firehall will be under construction for the next year or so and is scheduled to be inaugurated in the autumn of 2021.