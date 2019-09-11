New community centre opens in Sainte-Dorothée

Seen in the photo (from bottom to top, left to right) are Pierre Bouthillier, architect, Bergeron Bouthillier Architectes; Mélanie Tremblay, general manager Loisirs Ste-Dorothée & Espace Famille Ste-Dorothée; Mayor Marc Demers; Samuel Bélanger, representing Espace famille Sainte-Dorothée; Sainte-Dorothée city councillor Ray Khalil; Mélissa Giroux, general manager Maison des jeunes de Sainte-Dorothée; Sylvie Pilon, president Maison des jeunes Ste-Dorothée; Suzanne Lepage, president Club de l’âge d’or Ste-Dorothée; Lyne Labrecque, president Chœur Ste-Dorothée; Natalie Lamarche, president Loisirs Ste-Dorothée & Espace Famille Ste-Dorothée; and Claire Proulx, president Cercle des Fermières Ste-Dorothée.

(TLN) There’s a new community centre now to serve residents of Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée area. Located at 996 Montée Gravel, Mayor Marc Demers was there with members of council last week to officially open it.

The building cost the City of Laval nearly $7 million. It was built in response to a growing demand for community services for the expanding population of Sainte-Dorothée.

Space for everyone

The new centre has a dance hall, a multipurpose room and a community kitchen. Spaces have also been set up to accommodate the Maison des Jeunes de Sainte-Dorothée as well as activities for early childhood.

In addition, the building is wheelchair accessible. The city is currently waiting for an expected LEED Gold certification for the building’s environmental integrity.