New community centre opens in Sainte-Dorothée

(TLN) There’s a new community centre now to serve residents of Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée area. Located at 996 Montée Gravel, Mayor Marc Demers was there with members of council last week to officially open it.
The building cost the City of Laval nearly $7 million. It was built in response to a growing demand for community services for the expanding population of Sainte-Dorothée.
Space for everyone
The new centre has a dance hall, a multipurpose room and a community kitchen. Spaces have also been set up to accommodate the Maison des Jeunes de Sainte-Dorothée as well as activities for early childhood.
In addition, the building is wheelchair accessible. The city is currently waiting for an expected LEED Gold certification for the building’s environmental integrity.