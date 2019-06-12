Collège Montmorency produces 2,100 new graduates

(TLN) More than 500 of the 2,100 students graduating from Collège Montmorency this spring gathered in the Salle André-Mathieu auditorium on May 27 for a ceremony during which they received certificates and diplomas from director-general Olivier Simard, director of studies France Lamarche and other college officials.

In an address, Mr. Simard congratulated the graduates, while commending them for believing in themselves and working diligently towards their goals with passion and perseverance.

At the same time, he paid homage to the efforts made by their professors and teachers, other members of the staff, as well as the family members and friends who provided support to the students during their studies. Since 1969 when Collège Montmorency was first established, the college has graduated 52,100 students.