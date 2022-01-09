Cold warning issued for Laval, Montreal, surrounding areas

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s also too cold for the family pet to be out in the elements.

With that thought in mind, weather officials in Quebec issued an extreme cold warning at mid-afternoon on Sunday, advising that the combination of an arctic airmass and brisk winds will lead to wind chill values of approximately -38 by Tuesday morning.

According to the weather service, the risks will be greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter.

The following areas are subject to the advisory: