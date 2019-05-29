City Watch – May 29th, 2019

(TLN) On May 15 and on May 22, the City of Laval’s executive-committee made a number of recommendations regarding public works, as well as the granting of subsidies to organizations and groups in Laval.

Electric work contract

Among other things, the committee advised city council to award a contract to Néolect inc. for $1,035,374.59 to replace lighting and other electrical work at Paul-Marcel-Maheu Park.

According to the city, the lighting equipment at this park have reached the end of their usefulness, having first been installed during the 1970s.

Groups getting subsidies

At the same time, the executive-committee granted $573,000 in subsidies for 2019 to the following organizations:

SOCIÉTÉ DES ARTS VISUELS (VERTICALE – CENTRE D’ARTISTES): $40,000

SOCIÉTÉ D’HISTOIRE ET DE GÉNÉALOGIE DE L’ÎLE JÉSUS: $25,000

SOCIÉTÉ LITTÉRAIRE DE LAVAL: $20,000

TÉLÉVISION RÉGIONALE DE LAVAL: $25,000

THÉÂTRE DU P’TIT LOUP (LE): $10,000

THÉÂTRE FÊLÉ: $5,000

THÉÂTRE INCLINÉ: $28,000

THÉATRE TOMBÉ DU CIEL: $5,000

ZEUGMA, COLLECTIF DE FOLKLORE URBAIN: $15,000

[co]motion CORPORATION DE LA SALLE ANDRÉ-MATHIEU: $150,000

ARTS ET SPECTACLES DE LAVAL: $33,000

CENTRE D’ARCHIVES DE LAVAL: $50,000

CHŒUR DE LAVAL: $12,000

CONSEIL RÉGIONAL DE LA CULTURE: $25,000

LA CENTRALE DES ARTISTES: $25,000

LA RENCONTRE THÉÂTRE ADOS: $40,000

LIS AVEC MOI: $25,000

PRODUCTIONS LE P’TIT MONDE (LES): $10,000

RÉSEAU ARTHIST: $30,000

The executive-committee also asked city council to renew the mandate of Councillor Sandra El-Helou as a member of the board of Tourisme Laval for two years. Tourisme Laval is an agency at arm’s length from the city that promotes tourism in the Laval region.

At a separate meeting on May 15, the executive-committee made some other decisions. The committee recommended that the Centre d’interprétation des biosciences Armand-Frappier (CIBAF) and the Centre d’interprétation de l’eau de Laval (C.I.EAU) receive subsidies of $150,000 and $70,000 respectively for 2019.

At the same meeting, the executive-committee recommended granting a subsidy to the Canadian Red Cross (Quebec and Laval division) for $10,000. This year, the organization’s honorary president for fundraising is Councillor Sandra Desmeules. The goal this year is $100,000. And the executive-committee recommended a subsidy of $6,000 be made to the Fondation de soutien aux arts de Laval for the coordination of activities concerned with the remittance of bursaries to arts students in Laval.