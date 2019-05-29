City Watch – May 29th, 2019

(TLN) On May 15 and on May 22, the City of Laval’s executive-committee made a number of recommendations regarding public works, as well as the granting of subsidies to organizations and groups in Laval.
Electric work contract
Among other things, the committee advised city council to award a contract to Néolect inc. for $1,035,374.59 to replace lighting and other electrical work at Paul-Marcel-Maheu Park.
According to the city, the lighting equipment at this park have reached the end of their usefulness, having first been installed during the 1970s.
Groups getting subsidies
At the same time, the executive-committee granted $573,000 in subsidies for 2019 to the following organizations:
- SOCIÉTÉ DES ARTS VISUELS (VERTICALE – CENTRE D’ARTISTES): $40,000
- SOCIÉTÉ D’HISTOIRE ET DE GÉNÉALOGIE DE L’ÎLE JÉSUS: $25,000
- SOCIÉTÉ LITTÉRAIRE DE LAVAL: $20,000
- TÉLÉVISION RÉGIONALE DE LAVAL: $25,000
- THÉÂTRE DU P’TIT LOUP (LE): $10,000
- THÉÂTRE FÊLÉ: $5,000
- THÉÂTRE INCLINÉ: $28,000
- THÉATRE TOMBÉ DU CIEL: $5,000
- ZEUGMA, COLLECTIF DE FOLKLORE URBAIN: $15,000
- [co]motion CORPORATION DE LA SALLE ANDRÉ-MATHIEU: $150,000
- ARTS ET SPECTACLES DE LAVAL: $33,000
- CENTRE D’ARCHIVES DE LAVAL: $50,000
- CHŒUR DE LAVAL: $12,000
- CONSEIL RÉGIONAL DE LA CULTURE: $25,000
- LA CENTRALE DES ARTISTES: $25,000
- LA RENCONTRE THÉÂTRE ADOS: $40,000
- LIS AVEC MOI: $25,000
- PRODUCTIONS LE P’TIT MONDE (LES): $10,000
- RÉSEAU ARTHIST: $30,000
The executive-committee also asked city council to renew the mandate of Councillor Sandra El-Helou as a member of the board of Tourisme Laval for two years. Tourisme Laval is an agency at arm’s length from the city that promotes tourism in the Laval region.
At a separate meeting on May 15, the executive-committee made some other decisions. The committee recommended that the Centre d’interprétation des biosciences Armand-Frappier (CIBAF) and the Centre d’interprétation de l’eau de Laval (C.I.EAU) receive subsidies of $150,000 and $70,000 respectively for 2019.
At the same meeting, the executive-committee recommended granting a subsidy to the Canadian Red Cross (Quebec and Laval division) for $10,000. This year, the organization’s honorary president for fundraising is Councillor Sandra Desmeules. The goal this year is $100,000. And the executive-committee recommended a subsidy of $6,000 be made to the Fondation de soutien aux arts de Laval for the coordination of activities concerned with the remittance of bursaries to arts students in Laval.