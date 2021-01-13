City to provide workers to CISSS de Laval for COVID vaccination campaign

As the COVID-19 pandemic deepens, taking a toll on the workforce in the healthcare sector, the City of Laval says it will start providing the CISSS de Laval with municipal employees to help with the COVID inoculation campaign now getting underway.

According to a statement issued by the city Tuesday, Laval will be providing workers over the coming weeks.

The number of municipal workers provided will vary depending on the CISSS’s needs, although they have initially been assigned to telephone answering duties to make appointments for vaccination shots.

“The fight against COVID-19 is everyone’s concern,” said Laval executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer who is assuming some of Mayor Marc Demers’s duties temporarily.

“To get through this pandemic as quickly as possible, we must all contribute to the best of our capacities, and we are proud of this additional initiative which is adding to the security of all,” Boyer said.