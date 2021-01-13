Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Breaking News

LPD drug bust nets $1.175 million in street dope plus $200K in cash

The Laval Police Department says a series of raids they conducted beginning last fall during a multi-phased maneuver dubbed Projet Doute led to the...
Home Health
HealthLaval city council

City to provide workers to CISSS de Laval for COVID vaccination campaign

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
CISSS de Laval releases survey on kindergarten children

As the COVID-19 pandemic deepens, taking a toll on the workforce in the healthcare sector, the City of Laval says it will start providing the CISSS de Laval with municipal employees to help with the COVID inoculation campaign now getting underway.

According to a statement issued by the city Tuesday, Laval will be providing workers over the coming weeks.

The number of municipal workers provided will vary depending on the CISSS’s needs, although they have initially been assigned to telephone answering duties to make appointments for vaccination shots.

“The fight against COVID-19 is everyone’s concern,” said Laval executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer who is assuming some of Mayor Marc Demers’s duties temporarily.

“To get through this pandemic as quickly as possible, we must all contribute to the best of our capacities, and we are proud of this additional initiative which is adding to the security of all,” Boyer said.

Previous articleLaval News Volume 29-01
Next articleLPD drug bust nets $1.175 million in street dope plus $200K in cash
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

LPD drug bust nets $1.175 million in street dope plus $200K...

Front page of the Laval News.

Laval News Volume 29-01

LPD seeks public input to help resolve Chomedey girl’s death