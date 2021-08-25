City signs cultural agreement with Collège Montmorency

As part of a long-term plan to expand its network of cultural facilities and infrastructure in the city-centre, the City of Laval says it has reached an agreement with Collège Montmorency, by which the CEGEP will be taking part in preliminary studies.

According to a statement issued last week by the city, Laval and the community college will be working together to develop complementary policies in which teaching and research will take place while the city provides support.

“Alliances between these sectors have existed for quite some time in Laval, and this approach with Collège Montmorency will facilitate the creation of dynamic and innovative partnerships,” said Laval deputy mayor and executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer.

“We are happy to work in conjunction with the City of Laval to carry out these feasibility studies in view of the construction of a new building which will allow students to benefit from modern study spaces,” said Olivier Simard, director-general of the college, noting that in June Collège Montmorency had announced an increase in its enrollment for the coming years.

Work begins for redevelopment of Berge des Baigneurs

City of Laval officials were on hand Aug. 17 in Sainte-Rose to help begin work on a new public square outside Église Sainte-Rose-de-Lima and a new parking area near École Villemaire, the two projects being part of a first phase to rehabilitate the entrance to the Berge des Baigneurs alongside the Rivière des Mille Îles.

“I was proud to be here for this important stage in the development of an exceptional site, very appreciated by people in Laval and located in the centre of a very dynamic neighbourhood,” said Sainte-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour, a senior member of the executive-committee.

“The major revitalization of this site will be added to by facilities better adapted to the needs of visitors, improved security and activities, as well as more convenient access to the site and the nearby Mille Îles River,” she continued.

“All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima parish, which I would like to thank for their collaboration.”

Last year, the city conducted a significant archeological excavation on the site, prior to the beginning of the work.

This year until Aug. 20, the city was conducting an additional inventory, the principal goal of which was to uncover vestiges of the former parish enclosure in order to document it and come to a better understanding of its historical significance.

Laval pays homage to city employees after COVID-19

The City of Laval began a social media campaign last week, designed to publicly thank its employees for all the work they have done since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“The employees have shown themselves to be greatly devoted and very adaptable in order to maintain a very high level of quality, while ensuring the security and well-being of the citizens and members of the staff,” said Deputy Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“Each of the actions they took illustrate not only their love of public service, but also their capacity to innovate and be efficient during some of the most trying circumstances,” he added.

“The pandemic has forced us to change the way we do things, and the mayor, all our colleagues and myself are proud of the cooperation and empathy shown by the various teams to answer to the needs of the population.”

According to the city, 25 per cent of the City of Laval’s workforce is still working remotely.