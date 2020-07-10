City sells off discredited ex-mayor’s $1 mil. condo reduced

Last week, the City of Laval reached what appears to be the closing chapter in the saga involving former mayor Gilles Vaillancourt, with the sale of Vaillancourt’s luxury condo at a price considerably lower than its initial estimated $1 million price tag.

Ex Mayor of Laval Gilles Vaillancourt

Located in a condo tower in Laval’s exclusive Île Paton neighbourhood, the city took possession of the condo after Vaillancourt’s departure from office as charges of corruption against him were being made.

The ex-mayor eventually agreed to an $8.6 million settlement with the city, the condo being a part of it.

According to city council documents, the city stands to make a little more than $127,000 net from the sale, since the unit’s value ended up being estimated at considerably less than its million dollar value, and the broker stands to earn a $22,645 commission.

However, after being initially placed on sale more than a year ago, there were no buyers until recently.

Vaillancourt ended up being sentenced to six years imprisonment and was paroled in December 2018.