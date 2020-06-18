City offering to pick up old, unused refrigerators

With the July 1 moving day rapidly approaching and with sanitation on everyone’s mind during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Laval is reminding residents that it can pick up old refrigerators and similar household refrigeration units for free to see that they are disposed of safely and in an environmentally-friendly manner.

But first you’ll need an appointment. However, it’s as simple as calling 3-1-1 and saying you have an old refrigerator to be picked up. The unit should be left outside in a pre-determined place on your property, following which a crew from PureSphera, a city sub-contractor specialized in the disposal of fridges, will do the job.

The city reminds residents that refrigerators need to be disposed of by specialists, as they contain refrigerant chemicals and compounds that pollute the environment and contribute to greenhouse gases in the atmosphere while depleting the ozone layer.