City of Laval’s online services disrupted until Sunday

Laval City Hall, which is currently undergoing extensive renovations.

The City of Laval says a major disruption of its computer services is expected to continue making an impact on online access until Sunday Sept. 18.

For that reason, the city is asking residents who normally rely on web access to get information or to interact with the municipality to use the 3-1-1 telephone access option, or go to one of the city’s in-person service counters.

According to city spokespersons, technical teams are at work trying to resolve the problem and hope to do so as soon as possible.