City of Laval’s annual ‘Fête de la Famille’ draws large crowds

From magic to science, there was something for kids and adults alike
Although there were still a few weeks left before summer is officially over, it came to an unofficial close in Laval on Labour Day Sunday when the city held its annual and very popular Fête de la Famille at the Centre de la nature in Duvernay.
Laval’s annual “family day” celebration devoted to moms, dads and kids was back with music, stage shows, inflatable games and more.
Lots to keep busy
Personnel from the Laval Fire Department were on hand as always to give live demonstrations of firefighting techniques. There were also stage entertainment, animals for petting, as well as boats and canoes to be rented on the Centre de la nature’s lake.
The City of Laval plans to hold the next Fête de la Famille again on Labour Day Sunday next year from 10 am to 6 pm. As always, all the activities will be free. The program of activities will made available next summer.