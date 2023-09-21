City of Laval’s annual ‘Fête de la Famille’ draws large crowds

From magic to science, there was something for kids and adults alike

Although there were still a few weeks left before summer is officially over, it came to an unofficial close in Laval on Labour Day Sunday when the city held its annual and very popular Fête de la Famille at the Centre de la nature in Duvernay.

A circus-like atmosphere reigned for much of the day on Labour Day at the Centre de la nature during the 2023 Fête de la Famille. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Laval’s annual “family day” celebration devoted to moms, dads and kids was back with music, stage shows, inflatable games and more.

A magic show staged during this year’s Fête de la Famille at the Centre de la nature appealed to young and old. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Lots to keep busy

Personnel from the Laval Fire Department were on hand as always to give live demonstrations of firefighting techniques. There were also stage entertainment, animals for petting, as well as boats and canoes to be rented on the Centre de la nature’s lake.

The City of Laval plans to hold the next Fête de la Famille again on Labour Day Sunday next year from 10 am to 6 pm. As always, all the activities will be free. The program of activities will made available next summer.