City of Laval seeks bids from groups for anti-poverty projects

Quebec, CISSS de Laval and the municipality will be providing the funds

The City of Laval is calling on non-profit organizations to submit bids for projects to be completed as part of an anti-poverty program the city is undertaking.

According to the city, the projects, which must be completed on Laval’s territory, should involve segments of Laval’s population identified as vulnerable because of poverty, or else as youths up to 17 years of age.

The chosen projects will be funded through sums contributed by the Quebec Ministry of Work, Employment and Social Solidarity, the Municipal Affairs Ministry, the CISSS de Laval and the City of Laval.

Quality of life issue

“This consolidated fund will facilitate the development of projects that will help us struggle against poverty and social exclusion,” says Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete. “This call for projects can only have positive effects, notably on improving the quality of life of vulnerable persons on Laval’s territory.”

“Exacerbated by the pandemic, the issues raised by social inequalities in Laval are very preoccupying,” says Laval city councillor for Laval-Les-Îles Nicholas Borne, who is responsible for social development dossiers. “This combined call for projects, made possible by the pooling of funds and agreements overseen by the city, will allow their impacts to be reduced by emphasizing structured actions directly linked with anti-poverty priorities in Laval.”

“In the context of improving the health and living conditions of Laval’s population, the struggle against social and health inequalities is an integral part of the mission of the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval,” says Christian Gagné, president and CEO of the CISSS de Laval.

“We salute this regional determination to facilitate the development of intersectoral projects with the goal of improving the living conditions of all the people in Laval.”

Meeting people’s needs

“With the sanitary crisis, vulnerable people need support and proximity services more than ever to meet their needs,” says Quebec Minister of Work, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet.

‘All communities deserve a social safety net that is as strong, inclusive and diversified as possible,’ says Quebec Minister of Work, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet

“Our regional and local partners are listening to communities and will know how to implement solutions that will respond concretely to the needs of persons in vulnerable situations. It is of utmost importance to support social initiatives that will make a real difference to persons in need. All communities deserve a social safety net that is as strong, inclusive and diversified as possible.” “Our government is sensitive to the issue of the struggle against poverty and social exclusion,” adds Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest.

“So, it is with joy that we will be contributing to the realization of projects aimed at consolidating the priorities for action in this regard by the City of Laval. And I thank all those who work towards the inclusion of one and all, including my colleague, the Minister Responsible for the Laval Region Benoit Charette.”