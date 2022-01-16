City of Laval says it’s ready for expected blizzard on Monday

The City of Laval’s public works department issued a statement on Sunday, saying snow removal crews are geared up for a major winter storm expected to dump up to 25 centimetres on the Laval and greater Montreal regions starting early on Monday.

National weather service officials say the snow combined with strong northeast winds will give near zero visibility in blowing snow. The poor weather conditions are expected to persist into Monday evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow could also make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

According to the City of Laval, snow crews will be on the job from the beginning, dealing with what is anticipated to be the largest snowfall so far this winter.

The following suggestions are being made to Laval residents to help ease snow removal operations: