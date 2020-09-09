City of Laval employees, retirees and others donate $112,302 to the Red Cross

Marking the close of their 32nd annual workplace fundraising campaign, representatives of current and former employees of the City of Laval announced the donation of $112,302.60 on Wednesday to the Red Cross Québec.

The money will be going towards the Canadian Red Cross’s emergency fund which is used to meet the needs of victims of major catastrophes who need lodging, food, clothing and other necessities on quick notice.

From the end of June to early August, employees, retirees and elected officials of the City of Laval took part in the campaign, which was conducted “virtually” this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the donation each year is normally done formally with a ceremony taking place at Laval city hall, this year it took place over the internet, the city said.

Over the past 10 years, more than $943,968 has been collected during these fundraisers for the Red Cross by the City of Laval’s elected officials, current employees and past employees.

“What with the pandemic, we had to improvise a little bit,” said Mayor Marc Demers. “Since holding a fundraising event wasn’t possible, the ambassadors for the campaign decided to be creative in their fundraising, while everyone else answered the call by being generous despite the uncertainty of the current times. I would like to thank them with all my heart.”