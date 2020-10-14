City of Laval announces property tax freeze in 2021

Laval mayor Marc Demers announced on Wednesday afternoon that the city will be freezing taxes in the 2021 budget for residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural property owners.

The move comes after the City of Montreal and other Quebec municipalities previously announced they will be freezing their property taxes.

While the decision means that the average Laval property owner’s tax bill (based on the latest triennial valuation roll which was tabled in September last year) won’t go up in 2021, Demers cautioned that there could be exceptions to the overall rule.

“What we’re doing is freezing the tax income for the whole city at the same amount,” he said.

Properties that are re-evaluated because of significant renovations or improvements made since the last property roll came into force could see tax increases, added Demers.

“But I think that most people won’t see a difference on their tax bill,” he said.

