Saturday, August 14, 2021
spot_img
HomeFundraising
Fundraising

City employees and retirees raised $109,943.08 for the Red Cross

By Martin C. Barry
(Photo credit: Vincent Girard)

Even though for a second consecutive year the the Red Cross corporate
campaign was done virtually, the employees and retirees of the City of Laval raised $109,943.08.

It is well known that in Quebec, the Red
Cross intervenes on average three times a day as part of an emergency response, for example during a flood or fire.

It provides affected families with comfort, shelter, food aid, clothing and essential items.

The donations received make it possible, among other things, to offer this service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The pandemic has highlighted the fragility of the most vulnerable citizens, hence the urgent need for generosity.

City employees and retirees responded to this call by participating in large
numbers in the campaign.

Previous articleNew LPD police station will serve City of Laval’s western sectors
Next articleFederal prison guards concerned about smuggling and drones
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
LJI Reporter. A journalist with the Laval News since 2005. During his 24 years covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories