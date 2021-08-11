City employees and retirees raised $109,943.08 for the Red Cross

Even though for a second consecutive year the the Red Cross corporate

campaign was done virtually, the employees and retirees of the City of Laval raised $109,943.08.

It is well known that in Quebec, the Red

Cross intervenes on average three times a day as part of an emergency response, for example during a flood or fire.

It provides affected families with comfort, shelter, food aid, clothing and essential items.

The donations received make it possible, among other things, to offer this service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The pandemic has highlighted the fragility of the most vulnerable citizens, hence the urgent need for generosity.

City employees and retirees responded to this call by participating in large

numbers in the campaign.