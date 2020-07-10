City consulting public on central library location

The City of Laval is holding an online public consultation from July 10 to Aug. 10 on the location that residents feel would be best for a central branch of the public library system to be located.

The new central library is slated to be located somewhere in downtown Laval. The city is holding the consultation through an interactive platform at the web address repensonslaval.ca, where residents can post suggestions for the new central library on a “virtual wall.”

“I invite all our citizens to share their dreams and their ideas on this big central library project via the interactive reponsonslaval.ca interactive platform,” said Renaud city councillor Aram Elagoz, noting that the platform also features videos with information about the project.