CISSS de Laval updates times and locations for COVID-19 screening clinics

By
Martin C. Barry
-

The CISSS de Laval has announced some changes for the times and locations of COVID-19 screening clinics on its territory. While some are closing, they are being replaced by a new location.

Beginning on Saturday Oct. 3:

1)       There will be a new screening clinic in Laval’s St-Vincent-de-Paul district: 

  • Location: 3999 de la Concorde Blvd. East (entrance via avenue du Parc) 
  • Hours: from 9 am to 5 pm  
  • By appointment only (Phone: 1 877 644-4545) 

2)       Extension of hours for clinic located on Dagenais Blvd.:  

  • Location: 4300 Dagenais Blvd. West 
  • Hours: 8 am to 8 pm 
  • No appointment needed 

No changes for clinics located at 1200 Chomedey Blvd. and at 34 Cartier Blvd. West 

Closings:

Pierre-Creamer Arena and mobile bus unit are closed as of Friday Oct. 2: 

– Pierre-Creamer Arena: closed as of 8 pm

– Mobile bus unit: closed as of 3:45 pm 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR