CISSS de Laval updates times and locations for COVID-19 screening clinics

The CISSS de Laval has announced some changes for the times and locations of COVID-19 screening clinics on its territory. While some are closing, they are being replaced by a new location.
Beginning on Saturday Oct. 3:
1) There will be a new screening clinic in Laval’s St-Vincent-de-Paul district:
- Location: 3999 de la Concorde Blvd. East (entrance via avenue du Parc)
- Hours: from 9 am to 5 pm
- By appointment only (Phone: 1 877 644-4545)
2) Extension of hours for clinic located on Dagenais Blvd.:
- Location: 4300 Dagenais Blvd. West
- Hours: 8 am to 8 pm
- No appointment needed
No changes for clinics located at 1200 Chomedey Blvd. and at 34 Cartier Blvd. West
Closings:
Pierre-Creamer Arena and mobile bus unit are closed as of Friday Oct. 2:
– Pierre-Creamer Arena: closed as of 8 pm
– Mobile bus unit: closed as of 3:45 pm