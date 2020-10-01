CISSS de Laval updates times and locations for COVID-19 screening clinics

The CISSS de Laval has announced some changes for the times and locations of COVID-19 screening clinics on its territory. While some are closing, they are being replaced by a new location.

Beginning on Saturday Oct. 3:

1) There will be a new screening clinic in Laval’s St-Vincent-de-Paul district:

Location: 3999 de la Concorde Blvd. East (entrance via avenue du Parc)

Hours: from 9 am to 5 pm

By appointment only (Phone: 1 877 644-4545)

2) Extension of hours for clinic located on Dagenais Blvd.:

Location: 4300 Dagenais Blvd. West

Hours: 8 am to 8 pm

No appointment needed

No changes for clinics located at 1200 Chomedey Blvd. and at 34 Cartier Blvd. West

Closings:

Pierre-Creamer Arena and mobile bus unit are closed as of Friday Oct. 2:

– Pierre-Creamer Arena: closed as of 8 pm

– Mobile bus unit: closed as of 3:45 pm