Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Witnesses sought to help resolve fatal fire in Ste-Rose

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public's cooperation in locating witnesses to a fatal fire that occurred in October in...
CISSS de Laval to hold Annual General Meeting on Thursday Nov. 19

By Martin C. Barry

Yves Carignan, chair of the board of the CISSS de Laval, and Chantal Friset, acting CEO, would like to invite Laval residents to the centre’s annual public information session.

The AGM meeting will be taking place this year on Thursday Nov. 19 at 7 pm. in a “virtual” format on the web.

During the meeting, the following information be will presented:

  • Highlights of CISSS de Laval’s 2019-2020 activities;
  • The financial report as of March 31, 2020;
  • The report on the implementation of the complaint review process;
  • The 2019-2020 activity report of the CISSS de Laval users’ committee.

The presentation will be followed by a question period. For instructions on participating in the question period, please go to https://bit.ly/3kVVJvF.

DATE: Thursday, November 19, 2020

TIME: 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Link to the VIRTUAL MEETING: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696872267

For those interested, it will also be possible to participate in the meeting by telephone at: 438 809-7799 – ID: 816 9687 2267.

