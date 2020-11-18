Thursday, November 19, 2020
CISSS de Laval says appointment needed for COVID-19 screening

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval is asking residents to call and make an appointment for...
CISSS de Laval says appointment needed for COVID-19 screening

By Laval News Staff

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval is asking residents to call and make an appointment for COVID-19 screening, rather than turn up unannounced.

With winter now approaching, the CISSS says this approach will allow screening to take place in a much more orderly fashion, and so that people won’t have to line up and wait outside.

At the same time, the CISSS is asking all those who’ve made appointments to show up on time, and even to get there 5 minutes early to allow for processing.

The number to call to make an appointment is: 1 877 644-4545 (for residents and workers in Laval). No other changes have been made in the schedules of the screening clinics, the CISSS de Laval adds.

Previous articleHealth Canada warns about UV devices making unproven claims to disinfect against COVID-19
