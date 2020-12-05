Sunday, December 6, 2020
CISSS de Laval opens homeless shelter at former Maison Saint-Joseph

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval says a new shelter for people without a roof over their heads has opened its doors at the Maison Saint-Joseph, a former religious centre at 3550 Lévesque Boulevard West in Chomedey that the City of Laval purchased a year ago.

According to the regional health and social services agency, the shelter project, which is being conducted in partnership with the City of Laval, the Regroupement des organismes et intervenants en itinérance de Laval (ROIIL) and the Table de concertation de Laval en condition féminine (TCLCF), will be providing support, meals, wash-up services, a place to sleep and more to the homeless, thus improving their access to assistance and essential services this winter.

The CISSS says those using the shelter will be able to receive psychosocial services offered by an intervention team from participating organizations, and they will be sleeping in separate areas reserved for men and for women to ensure a safe environment.

The emergency shelter will be open each day from 6 pm to 8 am.

“This temporary arrangement is in keeping with government directives on ensuring access to care and services for people with no fixed address in order to prevent the community spread of the virus within this segment of the population,” the CISS de Laval said in a statement.

Previous articleLaval buys INRS’s riverside property for use as future public park
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

