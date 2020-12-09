Friday, December 11, 2020
Helicopter night flight over L-D-R draws complaints

Were you having trouble sleeping on the nights of Dec. 7 and 8? If so, it might have had something to do with a...
CISSS de Laval makes progress with COVID-19 saliva testing

By Laval News Staff

A pilot project undertaken by the CISSS de Laval to introduce saliva testing for COVID-19 in schools or at home may soon become the standard across the region.

At this stage, the project is still in the developmental stage at only three learning institutions belonging to the Centre de services scolaire de Laval (CSSL).

Test kits, which have so far been distributed at a CSSL high-school and two elementary schools, are distributed to parents and teachers with an explanation on how to use them.

As the test is less intrusive than the nasal swab test, and can be administered by someone without special training, it’s considered to be a step toward more efficient testing for COVID-19.

The CISS de Laval may be extending access to the test to all schools in Laval in the coming weeks.

