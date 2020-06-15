CISSS de Laval expecting new patient attendants at CHSLDs by mid-July

In order to meet an urgent need for support staff at Laval CHSLDs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval say they are expecting more than 300 new graduates from a training program for patient attendants to be on the job beginning in mid-July.

According to the CISSS, the 305 new workers will be deployed throughout the network of CHSLDs in Laval. The number of new patient attendants is greater than those who are currently working in Laval’s CHSLDs, CISSS de Laval management adds.

They say they are making special efforts to ensure that working conditions are conducive to the new patient attendants remaining in a highly challenging job.

Some basic facts:

 On Monday June 15, the 305 students began 275 hours of paid training.

 The new patient attendants are expected to help reduce impacts from a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic anticipated by this autumn.

 The Centre de services scolaire de Laval and the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are managing the training programs for the candidates in French and English respectively.

 After completing training, the new patient attendants will be receiving an attestation of professional training (AEP), qualifying them to work in Quebec’s health care establishments.