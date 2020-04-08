CHSLD Ste-Dorothée COVID-19 death toll now 13

[dfp_ads id=6022]

The death toll at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée from COVID-19 stood at 13 by mid-day on April 8, the CISSS de Laval said in a statement issued at 1 pm. The CHSLD has been the scene of the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in an institutional setting in Quebec since the crisis began.

According to the regional health authority, 831 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Laval to that date and time, an increase of 72 cases since the previous day. The number of fatalities was 28, there were 38 hospitalizations, eight of those hospitalized were in intensive care, and 131 CISSS employees were infected.

Chomedey had the most number of infection cases with 142, while Fabreville/Sainte-Rose had the least with 95 confirmations. (The CISSS noted that these per-sector numbers don’t include cases from CHSLDs and seniors residences.)