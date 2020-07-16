CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée workers hold memorial for COVID-19 dead

Unionized employees at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée held a memorial on Wednesday morning for the more than 100 residents at the long-term care home who have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic more than four months ago.

CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée has consistently been among the long-term care facilities in Quebec that recorded the highest number of infections and fatalities. With 101 fatalities up to July 14, CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée has had more COVID-19 deaths than any other CHSLD in the province.

In honor of the dead, 101 white flowers were laid on the ground by family, friends and health care workers. Many of the relatives and friends of the deceased never got the opportunity to say goodbye because of the COVID-19 distancing requirements that kept them apart.

The administration at CHSDL Sainte-Dorothée maintains they now have the outbreak under their roof controlled. While up to 200 residents were reported to be infected at the peak of the outbreak, the provincial health ministry said this week that there is only one active case of COVID-19 infection at the CHSLD now.