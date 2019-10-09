The Chomedey Soccer Club men’s U18AAA

21 wins in 26 games which is the highest total in the league

Chomedey Soccer U18MAAA team with Coach Coulibaly Boubacar

The Chomedey Soccer Club men’s U18MAAA finished their season in 2nd place in Quebec. And they have accomplished a lot this past summer season. 21 wins in 26 games which is the highest total in the league.

The best defense at the elite level, only 13 goals conceded, led by an exceptional goalkeeper, Jérémy Doucet.

A quality of play appreciated by coaches and observers.

This group of 15, 16 and 17 year old stands out for its intensity, talent and discipline. All this was accomplished by being the team

that took the least amount of cards in the league.

There is no better example when we talk about development.

The group has been together since U11 / U12 and gets incredible results each year, in addition to allowing some young people

to continue to develop at the highest level. 2 young people joined the Impact Academy, 5 are members of Quebec teams. Moreover, in early August, Jean Wilstandly Lord joined the camp of the National Team of Haiti U17 in view of the World Cup category.

The biggest success of Chomedey Soccer Club U18MAAA is to accomplish all this with a majority of young people from

Chomedey and Laval.

The talented captain Alexander Katsaros started at the age of 3 at Chomedey Soccer Club and is part of team Quebec. 8 of the 18

players started soccer at Chomedey Soccer Club (House League, A or AA) this is a clear indication of the coaching quality and skill

development that CSC offers to its players; and a total of 15 are players from the Laval region.

The talent is not lacking. With the creation of the CPL, the goal now is to bring the greatest number of these young people to the

next level (University and / or Pro).

Coulibaly Boubacar

U18MAAA Coach

At Chomedy Soccer Club there are great values that have flourished through effort, great dedication and actions. For some years a great job has been done by coach Coulibaly. Coulibaly has won the confidence of the players first and with his knowledge, the teams play the soccer style we most desire .. of dominance. We also have Peter Tsinas who’s dedication with our goalkeeper program, gets the best out of each and every one of them, thus having elite caliber goalies. I think this year was one of the most successful in recent years.

For our club U17MAAA and U18MAAA the top of the pyramid and the motivation for our younger teams to reach and surpass them.

They point the way to success.

George Strantzalis, Technical Director

George Strantzalis

Technical Director

Chomedey Soccer Club