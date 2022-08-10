Chomedey Neighborhood Party takes place Saturday Aug. 20

The ‘In Person’ event of the year is awaited by everyone following the pandemic

Get ready to party, all you people out there who are either longtime residents or recent arrivals in Chomedey.

The organizing committee of the Chomedey neighborhood party is inviting citizens of all ages to participate in the 14th edition of their event.

It will be held on Sat. August 20, beginning at 1:30 pm at Parc Pie- X, which is situated at 1170 Pie- X Boulevard in Chomedey.

An ‘in person’ event

This will be the first ‘in person’ edition of the party since 2019. Because of the pandemic, this traditional festive party took a whole different form the two past years.

After having organized a photo rally in 2020 and a treasure hunt in 2021, the committee is very excited and impatient to have the opportunity to finally celebrate with the citizens of Chomedey.

Chomedey, you make me proud!

The organizing committee says it wishes to bring out all the reasons to be proud to live in Chomedey.

As in past years, the neighborhood party is organized to be liked and enjoyed by everyone! The organizers say they can, once again, count on many community organizations in the neighborhood to be present to entertain you at their kiosk and to introduce themselves and their mission.

The famous corn roast will also make a comeback! You are being asked to participate and share this invitation and news with everyone around you. There will be many prizes to win! To note: this 14th edition of the Chomedey neighborhood party will end with a performance by Kattam et ses Tam-Tams.

A tradition for 14 years

The Chomedey Neighbourhood Party has been part of a neighborhood summer tradition for 14 years. Did you know that this celebration is a community initiative, one of the results from the 2008 Chomedey social forum?

The committee says it is anxious to continue this tradition and share precious moments with you. There are many reasons to celebrate, because Chomedey has a lot to be proud of! It should be remembered that the Chomedey Neighborhood Party is made possible thanks to the financial support of many partners, such as: Caisse Desjardins de Chomedey, IGA Extra Gagnon et Filles, The Laval News and the City of Laval. So, here’s to wishing all proud Chomedey residents a HAPPY and FESTIVE neighborhood party!