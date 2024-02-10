Chomedey MNA’s Quebec Winter Carnival motion passes unanimously in National Assembly

A motion tabled by Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier in the Quebec National Assembly earlier this week, calling attention to the fact the Quebec Winter Carnival is marking its 70th anniversary this year, was passed with the unanimous support of MNAs from all parties.

Lakhoyan Olivier, who is the PLQ’s official spokesperson on tourism issues, noted in her motion that the winter carnival is a key event for the tourism industry in the Quebec City region, while also promoting the of province Quebec as a tourist destination.

Bonhomme Carnaval. (Photo: Courtesy of Carnaval de Québec)

“I had the pleasure of being able to experience all the excitement of the Carnaval de Québec and even to meet Bonhomme Carnaval this week,” she said in a statement. The 2024 Carnaval de Québec ran from January 25 to February 11.

“It also represents a real economic engine for winter tourism in the city of Quebec and the entire region,” she added.