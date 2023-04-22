Chevaliers de Colomb to hold ‘Spaghetti Day’ Sunday April 30

All-day event taking place at Laval’s Embassy Plaza

The Chevaliers de Colomb’s five councils in Laval have decided to come together in order to hold a Spaghetti Day event that will be taking place on Sunday April 30 from 10 am to 7 pm at the Embassy Plaza on Curé Labelle Blvd.

The Laval Chevaliers de Colomb held a spaghetti fundraiser in 2018 (seen here), but had to postpone further events for three years starting in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic. (File photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

It has been three years since the Laval Chevaliers de Colomb last held one of these traditional spaghetti dinner fundraisers.

Postponed by Covid

Most recently, the Laval Chevaliers held annual spaghetti fundraisers beginning in 2018, but were forced to suspend the practice two years later as the Covid pandemic was getting underway.

However, they were also holding spaghetti dinner fundraisers as far back as the 1980s, according to Chevaliers de Colomb Ste-Dorothée Council Grand Knight Pierre Côté, while adding that members of the Laval Police Dept. eventually took it on as a fundraiser.

Maison de la Sérénité

All funds raised will be going towards the Maison de la Sérénité de Laval, a palliative care facility in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul. At $15 a ticket and with as many as 1,000 guests expected, the Chevaliers de Colomb hope to raise $15,000 for the cause.

The Chevaliers are getting the word out about their event through local media, as well as with leaflets and posters distributed at local restaurants and other retail establishments all over Laval.

Members of the National Assembly from Laval, as well as Laval city council members, are also doing their part by spreading the word to constituents.