Celebrate Canada Day at Laval’s Centre de la Nature￼

This year, Canada Day is being celebrated at the Centre de la nature de Laval on July 1st. It could make for a great opportunity to get together, interact and make the most of one of Laval’s largest recreational areas and a great setting to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

Starting at 2:00 p.m., there will be activities for all ages: an obstacle course, a art workshop, face painting, bouncy castles, street trucks and carnival-style games. Radio station WKND-FM will also be there with its team of presenters in a fun and friendly area.

Laval residents will also be able to meet members of the Canadian Armed Forces and get a serving of the traditional Canada Day cake.

At 8:30 p.m., it’ll be time to let the music play! The 2022 Canada Day show will feature a variety of musical styles.

An original program will feature Paul Kunigis, whose music is a mosaic of influences and the cultures Kunigis has been immersed in, as well as the a cappella group QW4RTZ. This quartet combines humour and vocal prowess, and rises to the challenge of pleasing all audiences.

The joyful, festive show will end with fireworks. So, come out and celebrate, enjoy the vibe and dance together on Friday, July 1 at the Centre de la nature for Canada Day. Hearts will be pounding in Laval for this on-site, in-person reunion.

Full details are available at Canada Day in Laval.

