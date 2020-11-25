Thursday, November 26, 2020
Cascades paper announces closing of Laval napkin facility

Montreal-based paper manufacturer Cascades Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will be closing its Laval napkin-making facility at the end of June.
Cascades paper announces closing of Laval napkin facility

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
Cascade Inc. has announced its factory on Autoroute 15 in Laval is closing in June.

Montreal-based paper manufacturer Cascades Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will be closing its Laval napkin-making facility at the end of June.

The company says it will offer relocation options to as many of the 54 workers currently employed at the facility as possible, and those unable or unwilling to relocate will be offered assistance to find new employment.

According to Cascades, the COVID-19 pandemic greatly reduced demand for paper products by clients, many of whom are in the restaurant, hotel and institutional services business.

Citing high transportation costs, Cascades said it has decided to consolidate production at other facilities.

Previous article
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barry
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News.

