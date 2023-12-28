Carrefour Laval Boxing Day disrupted by pro-Palestine protesters

(Screengrab image via TikTok)

Police and security guards could do little but look on without intervening at Carrefour Laval the day after Christmas as several dozen pro-Palestine activists staged a noisy protest against the Gaza War when the mall was crowded with thousands of Boxing Day shoppers.

The demonstrators first gathered around 2 pm inside the mall as well as outside at entrance doors where they chanted slogans urging shoppers to boycott stores with retail outlets in Israel.

Similar protests took place on the same day at malls, shopping centres and commercial districts in many parts of the world.