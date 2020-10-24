Car exiting Tim Horton’s seriously injures 60-year-old pedestrian

The Laval Police say a 60-year-old pedestrian walking outside a Tim Horton’s coffee and donut outlet near the corner of Curé Labelle and Cléroux boulevards during the early afternoon Friday was struck and seriously injured by a car on its way out of the parking area.

Despite what the police described as serious injuries requiring hospitalization, the pedestrian’s life was not in danger, according to the LPD.

Accident investigators from the LPD were on the scene Friday afternoon to determine the cause, although it would appear initially, according to a media report, that the driver simply didn’t see the pedestrian while leaving the parking area.