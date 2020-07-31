Canadian passport services resuming by mail and by appointment for those travelling within 30 days

The federal government announced on Friday that following suspension of most passport operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians can apply for a passport once again by mail.

According to the government, if Canadians have an immediate need for a passport or are travelling in less than 30 days with proof of travel, they can request in-person appointments. Applicants can visit Canada.ca/passport to learn more and find out how to apply.

For those who don’t have immediate travel plans, the government is asking that they wait before applying for a passport. They say processing times are expected to be longer than normal due to high demand and measures to safeguard the health and safety of Service Canada Centre employees, as well as the public.

Applicants who are concerned about renewing their passport should note that they can now use a simplified renewal process within two years after the expiry date rather than one, if their passport expired on or after February 1, 2019.

This means there is more time to renew if they aren’t travelling soon. The simplified renewal process will allow applicants to submit a shorter form without resubmitting their citizenship documents and a guarantor declaration.

As Service Canada Centres begin to gradually and safely reopen, passport services will be limited to appointment only. Canadians can also continue to visit canada.ca/service-canada-home for the latest updates.