Calling arrest ‘unjustified,’ UPAC apologizes to Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette

UPAC, Quebec’s anti-corruption police force known for sometimes dramatic tactics while executing its mandate, issued a formal apology on Thursday to independent Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette who was arrested by UPAC in 2017.

Ouellette was arrested after UPAC came to believe he was involved in a leak of information from inside UPAC.

At the time, UPAC investigators used a tactic that involved sending a text message to Ouellette over a cell phone that belonged to a suspect.

When he responded, they arrested Ouellette, subjected him to a lengthy interrogation, but never filed charges.

As part of an agreement between UPAC and Ouellette with the apology, Ouellette is dropping a lawsuit he filed against the anti-corruption agency.

(The Laval News will be following up at length on this developing story in our next print edition to be published on Wednesday June 16.)