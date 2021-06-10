Friday, June 11, 2021
Calling arrest ‘unjustified,’ UPAC apologizes to Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette

By Martin C. Barry
Chomedey MNA Ouellette poised to sue Quebec over UPAC abuse
Independent Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette has received an apology from UPAC for treatment the anti-corruption police says was unjustified. (Photo: Martin C. Barry)

UPAC, Quebec’s anti-corruption police force known for sometimes dramatic tactics while executing its mandate, issued a formal apology on Thursday to independent Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette who was arrested by UPAC in 2017.

Ouellette was arrested after UPAC came to believe he was involved in a leak of information from inside UPAC.

At the time, UPAC investigators used a tactic that involved sending a text message to Ouellette over a cell phone that belonged to a suspect.

When he responded, they arrested Ouellette, subjected him to a lengthy interrogation, but never filed charges.

As part of an agreement between UPAC and Ouellette with the apology, Ouellette is dropping a lawsuit he filed against the anti-corruption agency.

(The Laval News will be following up at length on this developing story in our next print edition to be published on Wednesday June 16.)

