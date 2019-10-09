City marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(TLN) Elected officials from the City of Laval turned on an electric switch last week to illuminate city hall with pink light as a reminder that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. At the same time, they raised the Cancer Awareness Month flag on a flagpole outside city hall. Céline St-Denis, a breast cancer survivor from Laval, shared her story with the guests. Seen in the photo (from the left) are Céline St-Denis, Councillor Sandra El-Helou and Nathalie Tremblay of the Fondation du cancer du sein du Québec.

Breast cancer statistics

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Canadian women (excluding non-melanoma skin cancers). It is the second leading cause of death from cancer in Canadian women. Breast cancer can also occur in men, but it is not common.

Incidence and mortality

Incidence is the number of new cases of cancer. Mortality is the number of deaths due to cancer. The following incidence and mortality statistics are estimated using the most up-to-date data available at the time of the analyses.

It is estimated that in 2019: