Brazen car thieves drive off Curé Labelle dealership’s lot with open hood

The federal government’s pledge to crack down on an organized wave of car thefts that is currently sweeping the country contrasted last week with a glaring example recorded by security cameras at a used car dealership on Laval’s Curé Labelle Blvd.

A still image from security camera footage at the car dealership captured the moment the suspects drove off.

Two suspects posing as buyers turned up at Auto Karetta a short time before the dealership was set to close for the day, asking to test drive a 2016 Mercedes CLA 45 AMG.

Although a dealership sales rep told them it was too late for a test drive, he agreed to let them start the car and he opened the engine hood.

In spite of the driver’s obstructed view because of the open hood, he drove off, striking the employee.

When the driver stopped momentarily on Curé Labelle Blvd. to close the hood, the employee ran to catch up and tried to open a car door, but was pushed away.

Investigators with the Laval Police are looking for the suspects, described as a man and a woman who are believed to be in their 30s.

According to news reports, a West Island Mercedes dealership alleged that someone stole a license plate from one of the dealership’s vehicles later on that same day and bolted it to a car that matched the description of the stolen vehicle.