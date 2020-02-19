Beware of Break and Entry Suspect of Homes and Automobiles



Prowler to be identified

The Laval Police Service is requesting the collaboration of the public to aid in identifying a robbery suspect who committed several thefts in the Chomedey area.



In November and December of 2019, the suspect broke into residences and automobiles helping himself to expensive personal effects.

The individual (assailant) took advantage of unlocked back and side doors of the homes, entered and robbed valuable items.

Description of the Suspect:

-Male Caucasian, approximately 18 yrs. old

-About 5’10”

-Wearing with a diamond earring on both ears

-Sporting a hoodie sweater, a dark-colored tuque and jogging pants, dark-colored shoes and gloves.

The Laval Police Service is advising residents to keep their cars, windows, and doors locked, and belongings secured. Ensure that all other easily accessible areas are secured.

Citizens may contact police at any time to report a prowler or suspicious individual by calling 911.

Anyone having any information leading to the identification of this individual can contact the INFO LINE or call 450 622-INFO (4636) or 911.

Mention the File number LVL 1912 14-016.