Parc des Prairies renamed Bernard Landry Park

(TLN) During their last meeting, the members of Laval city council unanimously approved a motion to rename Parc des Prairies Bernard-Landry Park in honour of the former Quebec Premier.

“Bernard Landry was the only Quebec Premier to have also been an MNA from Laval,” Mayor Marc Demers pointed out.

In memory of

“We felt it was important to honour his memory. He was a man with heart and with convictions, a major politician and an excellent teacher. He mastered the art of teaching, of persuasion and of encouraging growth.”

Landry, who died last year, was the Parti Québécois MNA for Fabre from 1976 to 1981, and then for Laval-des-Rapides from 1981-1985. He was a key member of several governments. He served as Premier of Quebec from 2001-2003.

Toponomy commission

The decision to rename the park was following a recommendation made by the City of Laval’s toponomy commission, which is composed of residents and one city councillor.

“The toponomy commission studied the request for Bernard Landry Park and made a favourable recommendation since the new name pays homage to someone who made a significant contribution to the development, dynamism and well-being of the community,” said Councillor Yannick Langlois (district of L’Orée-des-Bois) who presides the commission.